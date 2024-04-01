Florida Deputy's Son, 10, Sells Father's Gun to Classmate, Prompting School Lockdown and Arrests

In a startling incident at Country Oaks Elementary School, Port LaBelle, Florida, two 10-year-old students were arrested after one sold a handgun to the other. The seller, a deputy's son, led to his mother being placed on administrative leave pending an administrative inquiry by the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.

Background and Arrests

The case came to light on March 27, when the Hendry County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a "suspicious incident" at the school. Investigation revealed that the deputy's son had sold his deceased father's handgun to a classmate for $300 in early February. The buyer was found with the gun hidden under a shed in his backyard, along with a significant quantity of marijuana. Both children were charged with offenses including the sale and purchase of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on school property, marking a shocking breach of safety protocols.

Law Enforcement and School Response

The incident prompted a brief lockdown of the elementary school, with Sheriff Steve Whidden assuring the public that it was an isolated event and that at no time were students, staff, or school administration in danger. The swift action by the Hendry County Sheriff's Office underscored the seriousness with which they approached the situation, involving minors in firearm-related offenses. The deputy's son's mother's administrative leave highlights the ongoing investigation into how the child gained access to the weapon.

Legal Implications and Community Concerns

This case raises significant questions about firearm security in homes with children and the legal responsibilities of gun owners, particularly law enforcement officers, to secure their weapons. Florida law stipulates criminal liability for anyone who leaves a loaded firearm where a child can gain access and bring it to a public place. The incident has ignited a broader conversation about gun safety measures and the need for increased awareness and education on securely storing firearms, especially in homes with children.