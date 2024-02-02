Florida Day-Care Owner Arrested Over Misconduct Allegations

Sanjay Das, the 58-year-old owner of Country Cubs Day Care in Manatee County, Florida, was incarcerated on charges of improper contact with two teenage employees. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office initiated the investigation into Das's misconduct following allegations made against him. Over several months, detectives interviewed employees and an underaged victim, both reporting similar unsuitable incidents while working with Das. The investigation has culminated in charging Das with lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious touching of certain minors. He was apprehended following the execution of a search warrant and is currently awaiting his court hearing in Manatee County Jail.

Investigation Unveils Disturbing Incidents

Investigators from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office spent months meticulously interviewing employees of Country Cubs Day Care. During these interviews, an underaged victim revealed having experienced comparable inappropriate incidents with Das, prompting further investigation into the allegations. There is, however, no evidence suggesting any ill-conduct towards the children under Das's day-care facility.

As a result of the thorough investigation, Das was charged with serious offenses, including lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious touching of certain minors. These charges carry severe penalties under Florida law, reflecting the gravity of the crimes Das is accused of committing.

The Sheriff's Office has made a public appeal for anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward. This call for information illustrates the ongoing nature of the investigation and the commitment of the Sheriff's Office to ensure justice is served.