Florida Store Clerk Rescues Woman, Police Involved in Fatal Shooting

Early Friday morning, a convenience store in Plantation, Florida became the unlikely setting for a series of events that ended in a fatal police-involved shooting. The protagonist of this high-stakes drama was a clerk whose quick thinking may have saved a woman's life.

Surveillance footage showed a distressed woman entering the Mobile gas station seeking refuge from her boyfriend. The clerk responded to her plea by securing her in a back room, a decision that potentially saved her life.

A Violent Response

Moments later, the woman's boyfriend, identified as 30-year-old Roshod Graham, arrived at the gas station. Demanding entry, he used his car to ram the station multiple times. When this failed to gain him access, he briefly entered the store before fleeing upon hearing the wail of police sirens in the distance.

The ensuing police chase led to Lauderhill, Florida where the situation escalated. Graham allegedly attempted to grab an officer's gun, a move that prompted the police to open fire. He was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has initiated an investigation into the police-involved shooting.