Crime

Florida Charity Reports $45,000 Lego Theft: Children Battling Cancer Affected

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST
Florida Charity Reports $45,000 Lego Theft: Children Battling Cancer Affected

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Florida-based charity V for Victory, known for its endeavours in supporting families grappling with cancer, reported a recent burglary at their warehouse. An estimated $45,000 worth of Legos, intended as gifts for children undergoing cancer treatments, were stolen, potentially affecting around 440 children who may now miss their Lego sets for their appointments.

Bringing Positivity Amidst Health Challenges

Founded by Paul Scott, whose own son fought a battle against cancer, V for Victory aims to infuse positivity and joy into the lives of children facing similar health challenges. The charity’s ‘Bricks of Love’ program, established in partnership with V Pizza, focuses on providing Lego sets to children undergoing cancer treatment. The idea behind this initiative was inspired by Scott’s personal experience, where he observed that the simple act of giving Lego sets helped change the mindset of many children, including his son, during their treatment.

Overcoming Setbacks with Determination

Despite the unfortunate theft, the charity remains undeterred in its mission. V for Victory has reached out to the public for support via its Facebook page, sharing an Amazon Wish List to facilitate the replacement of the stolen items. Their determination is reflected in their past accomplishments. In 2023 alone, the organization managed to distribute over 2,000 Lego sets to children receiving cancer treatment and provide nearly 28,000 free meals to families in need. Furthermore, they succeeded in raising nearly $400,000 from donations.

Looking Forward to a Successful Year

While the theft of the Lego sets is a setback, V for Victory is resolute in its ambition to continue their charity efforts. The organization is hopeful and determined to overcome this challenge, aiming to make 2024 a more successful year. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community support for such noble causes, especially in times of adversity.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

