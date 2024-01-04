en English
Crime

Florida Burglary Suspect Assaults Officer During Attempted Arrest

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
In the early hours of New Year’s day, a routine burglary call in Sanford, Florida, spiraled into a physical confrontation, as 23-year-old Archange Dessin from Orlando resisted arrest. The alleged burglary suspect assaulted a police officer during the attempted detention, escalating an ordinary police encounter into a violent altercation.

Confrontation Behind a West 20th Street Home

Upon receiving a report about a suspicious vehicle, the Sanford police officer found Dessin behind a residence on West 20th Street. Dessin, when approached, claimed he was trying to enter the house to meet a friend of his girlfriend. However, given the late hour and the suspicious circumstances, the officer was not convinced by Dessin’s explanation.

Escalation to Assault

As the officer informed Dessin of his detention, the 23-year-old attempted to escape. A brief chase ensued, ending with Dessin’s capture. But the drama was far from over. A physical struggle broke out, during which Dessin assaulted the officer by grabbing and squeezing his genitals. The officer retaliated by striking Dessin’s head, causing him to loosen his grip. Despite the officer’s efforts, Dessin continued to resist until the arrival of backup.

Charges and Arrest

When backup officers arrived, Dessin was finally subdued and placed under arrest. A subsequent search unearthed a purse in Dessin’s possession, packed with personal identification and bank cards that were not his. The homeowner confirmed they did not know Dessin and that he had no right to be on their property. As a result, Dessin now faces charges of fraud, aggravated battery, burglary, loitering, and resisting an officer with violence. He is currently being held on a $65,763 bond.

Crime United States
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

