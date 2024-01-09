en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Florida Attorney General Faces Opposition over Expansion of Jurisdiction in Drug Cases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Florida Attorney General Faces Opposition over Expansion of Jurisdiction in Drug Cases

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has sparked a statewide debate with her controversial proposal to expand the jurisdictional reach of her office’s statewide prosecutor, especially in drug trafficking cases. This move would traditionally be within the purview of local state attorneys. The initiative suggests that certain drug trafficking crimes should be classified as statewide offenses, irrespective of whether they cross judicial circuit lines.

Proposal Met With Pushback

Moody’s office has been in extensive discussions with local prosecutors over several months and has revised the proposal numerous times. Despite these efforts, the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association (FPAA) has publicly opposed the move. The FPAA, led by President Jack Campbell, has expressed concerns that the proposal could potentially violate constitutional principles.

Following a meeting with state attorneys, Campbell has hinted that the odds of the jurisdiction issue proceeding further are slim. While some may view this as a setback, it also underscores the importance of inter-organizational dialogue in shaping criminal justice policies.

Expansion of Control Over Prosecutorial Decisions

This news comes amidst other initiatives by Moody and Governor Ron DeSantis to exert greater control over local prosecutorial decisions. DeSantis has proposed additional funding in the 2024-2025 budget to support prosecuting gang-related, violent crime, and drug activity across the state.

These proposed changes also hint at the possibility of the attorney general having more influence over post-conviction decisions in capital cases. This could potentially extend state law enforcement’s control over DNA testing after sentencing, raising crucial questions about the balance of power within the criminal justice system.

Looking Forward

As of the time of writing, no legislation reflecting these proposed changes has been filed. However, a spokesperson for Moody’s office has stated that they will continue to work on strengthening criminal justice statutes during the legislative session.

This ongoing saga encapsulates the complex dynamics of power, jurisdiction, and statutory interpretation in Florida’s criminal justice system. As the debate continues, the legal community and the public alike will be watching closely to see what course the legislative developments take.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
23 seconds ago
Fayetteville Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Locating Runaway Teenager
On a quiet Saturday on Dornoch Drive, North Carolina, 15-year-old Adrianna Leach disappeared, leaving her community on edge. Now, the Fayetteville Police Department is making a public plea for assistance in locating the young girl, described as a runaway. Adrianna, last seen in a gray Nike hoodie and black jeans, has become the subject of
Fayetteville Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Locating Runaway Teenager
Reality TV Star Calum Best Accused of Sexual Assault in Spanish Court
4 mins ago
Reality TV Star Calum Best Accused of Sexual Assault in Spanish Court
Ex-Footballer Daniel Senda Receives Four-Year Suspension for Sexual Assault
10 mins ago
Ex-Footballer Daniel Senda Receives Four-Year Suspension for Sexual Assault
Audacious Motorbike Theft Rocks Quiet Beccles Town
27 seconds ago
Audacious Motorbike Theft Rocks Quiet Beccles Town
Significant ATM Fraud Strikes Russell Square, Camden
1 min ago
Significant ATM Fraud Strikes Russell Square, Camden
Atlantic City Police Union Raises Alarm over Surging Homicides, Calls for Increased Law Enforcement
1 min ago
Atlantic City Police Union Raises Alarm over Surging Homicides, Calls for Increased Law Enforcement
Latest Headlines
World News
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
31 seconds
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
44 seconds
Timo Werner's Surprise Return to Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur: A New Chapter Begins
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
1 min
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
1 min
South Dakota Set to Host the 46th Annual Sunflower Research Forum
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
1 min
Skepticism Surrounds Errol Spence Jr.'s Boxing Future after Disappointing Performance
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
3 mins
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
4 mins
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
4 mins
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
59 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app