Florida AMBER Alert Canceled After Missing Girls Found Safe in Louisiana

Two young girls from Florida, Natalia and Tillie Williams, who were at the center of a nationwide AMBER Alert, have been found safe in Louisiana. The mother, Dixie Williams, is now apprehended on a kidnapping warrant. The AMBER Alert, which was disseminated late Thursday morning, was canceled a few hours after their reported disappearance.

AMBER Alert Canceled After Safe Recovery

The alert was activated following the children's reported disappearance from a residence on Companero Drive in Sorrento, Florida. The girls were last seen at this residence before they were reportedly taken by their mother, Dixie Williams. The swift cancellation of the AMBER Alert came as a relief to the Lake County community and the nation as a whole, as the safe recovery of the children was confirmed by Louisiana authorities.

Girls Found Safe In Louisiana

Authorities in Louisiana successfully located the girls, ages one and five, with their mother, Dixie Williams. After being found safe, the girls were taken into protective custody, bringing an end to the nationwide search that had been initiated. Their biological mother, Dixie Williams, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant that was issued by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Mother Apprehended On Kidnapping Warrant

Dixie Williams is now in custody, facing charges of kidnapping her own children from their foster home. The Department of Children and Families had taken custody of the girls from the parents about a year and a half ago. The father, Cody Williams, who had expressed concerns for the safety of his wife and children, was relieved to know they were found safe. The investigation into this case is still ongoing.