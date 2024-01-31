FLOCK Camera System Leads to Arrest of Four Individuals in Ukiah

On January 25, a stolen vehicle alert from a FLOCK camera system led to the arrest of four individuals at the Royal Motel in Ukiah, California. The stolen vehicle, a silver Nissan sedan, was found in the motel's parking lot, initiating a sequence of events that resulted in the apprehension of the suspects and the seizure of illegal narcotics and possible weapons.

Identifying The Suspects

Officers from the Ukiah Police Department (UPD) secured the area and referred to the motel’s security footage to identify the suspect's room. Andrew Cedillo, 23, emerged from the identified room and surrendered himself to the officers. Upon his surrender, officers noticed the presence of another man, illegal narcotics, and possible weapons inside the room.

Unfolding The Scene

Following this, a protective sweep of the room led to the discovery of two more men, Jonathan Cisneros, 34, and Jesse Connolly, 37, hidden in the bathroom along with additional narcotics. After obtaining a search warrant, the officers uncovered methamphetamine, cocaine, drug packaging materials, digital scales, and drug consumption items.

Investigation And Arrests

The UPD Detective Bureau is currently investigating the narcotics and paraphernalia seized from the scene. The arrests included Andrew Cedillo for possession of the stolen vehicle, Victoria Vasquez, 27, for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, Jonathan Cisneros on two Lake County warrants, and Jesse Connolly on three Mendocino County warrants, including one for attempted murder. All four individuals were booked into the Mendocino County Jail for their respective offenses.