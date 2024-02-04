Flagstaff Police Department Issues Sex Offender Notifications: Misuse of Information Warned Against

The Flagstaff Police Department, in compliance with Arizona law, has issued sex offender notifications for two individuals, Nathan Ray Johnson and Alexander Nez. While this information is crucial for public safety, the department emphasizes that misuse of this data for intimidation or harassment purposes will not be tolerated.

Sex Offenders Notification: A State Mandate

Arizona law mandates that sex offender notifications be issued for the safety of the community. These notifications provide information about individuals convicted of sexual offenses, including their names and addresses. The Flagstaff Police Department has released these notifications for two individuals, 47-year-old Nathan Ray Johnson and 48-year-old Alexander Nez. The department stresses that these individuals are not currently wanted, and the notifications are purely for public safety purposes.

A Closer Look at the Convictions

Nathan Ray Johnson, residing at 1120 W. Kaibab Lane in Flagstaff, carries a criminal history that includes a conviction for aggravated sexual abuse and attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 2005, and a failure to register as a sex offender in 2016. On the other hand, Alexander Nez, located at 2520 E. Lucky Lane in Flagstaff, has been convicted of exposure of sexual organs in 2008, sexual abuse in 2016, and abusive sexual contact in 2017.

The Implications of Misuse of Information

The Flagstaff Police Department has stressed that the information provided in these notifications should not be used to threaten, intimidate, or harass the notified sex offenders. Any misuse of the information will not be tolerated by the Flagstaff Police Department. The department's priority is to ensure the safety of the community while respecting the rights and privacy of individuals.