Flagler County Probes Suspected Self-Inflicted Death in Palm Coast’s L Section

In Flagler County, a mysterious death near a Lewis Drive residence in Palm Coast’s L Section has sparked a comprehensive investigation by the Sheriff’s deputies. The incident, reported by a vigilant passerby who discovered an individual lying motionless in the yard, led to a significant law enforcement presence in the area.

Discovery and Initial Response

The passerby, upon noticing the lifeless body, promptly dialed 911 and attempted CPR until paramedics arrived. Initially presumed to be a medical emergency, the paramedics’ subsequent assessment revealed a suspicious injury on the individual, leading to an elevated concern.

Preliminary Findings and Community Assurance

Sheriff Rick Staly, addressing the incident, suggested that preliminary evidence points towards a self-inflicted injury, hinting at the likelihood of a suicide. He assured the public that there appears to be no threat to the community, emphasizing that the incident, while unnerving, seemed to be an isolated event.

Ongoing Investigation

Despite the initial findings, the authorities are treating the case with utmost seriousness, conducting a thorough investigation as is standard with any unanticipated death. The identity and age of the deceased man remain undisclosed, awaiting notification of the next-of-kin. As a result of the investigation, a small portion of Lewis Drive experienced minor traffic disruption, possibly causing slight inconvenience to local residents.

While the investigation continues, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with additional information or who may have noticed anything suspicious to reach out to their non-emergency line, underlining the community’s role in ensuring public safety.