Crime

Five-Year Sentence for Joshua Clulow for Violent Assault on Teenager

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:02 am EST
Five-Year Sentence for Joshua Clulow for Violent Assault on Teenager

Joshua Clulow, a 27-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent, was handed a five-year prison sentence at the Crown Court, following a violent incident that left a 16-year-old boy unconscious and with two jaw fractures. The incident unfolded on October 11, 2022, in Madeley, when the teenager stepped in to comfort a distressed friend outside a Co-op store and found himself in the crosshairs of a brutal assault.

Assault Outside the Co-op Store

The teenager had noticed his friend in tears outside the store and approached to offer comfort. At the same moment, Clulow emerged from a nearby house and attempted to drag a woman away. The 16-year-old intervened, stepping up to help the woman, which resulted in Clulow turning his aggression towards him. Despite the teenager’s pleas to avoid resorting to violence, Clulow punched him to the ground and then kicked him in the head, causing the boy to lose consciousness and sustain two fractures to his jaw.

Clulow’s Trial and Conviction

Clulow denied the charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, resulting in a trial. The defense brought forward arguments highlighting Clulow’s lack of previous custody experience, ongoing panic attacks, and concern for his ailing grandmother. However, these pleas fell on deaf ears as the jury found him guilty of both punching and kicking the victim.

Verdict and Sentencing

The presiding judge, Recorder Julian Taylor, emphasized that the jury found Clulow guilty of both assaulting and kicking the teenager, adding that while the victim developed epilepsy, it was not a direct result of Clulow’s violent action. In addition to the five-year imprisonment, Clulow was also subjected to a 10-year restraining order, prohibiting any contact with the victim. The judge expressed hope that this would be Clulow’s only violent incident.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

