Five-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered in Odisha: A Community in Shock

In a spine-chilling incident that has left the local community reeling in Nabarangpur district, Odisha, a five-year-old boy, Chandan Pujari, was brutally murdered in broad daylight by a 25-year-old man, Jal Santa. The young boy was attacked in the presence of his father, Sanadhar Pujari, who serves as a priest at a Shiv temple in the Dabugaon area.

The Gruesome Incident

The brutality of the crime was such that the horrified father fainted at the sight, only to later report the atrocious incident to the local police. The police acted swiftly, managing to apprehend Santa within a few hours. The investigators were met with a horrific scene upon arrest – the severed body parts of the young boy were found in Santa’s possession.

Searching for a Motive

During the police interrogation, Santa’s responses were incoherent. He cited his anger over being stared at by the boy as the reason for his shocking actions. However, no evidence has emerged that suggests any signs of mental illness, personal vendetta, or a land dispute that could potentially explain this heinous crime. The motive continues to be under investigation.

Another Heartbreaking Incident

In a separate, equally distressing case from the Sorada village, a minor girl was allegedly murdered by her father over a love affair. Her body was found buried within the Phiringia police station limits. The girl’s relatives, who are suspected to have played a part in the crime, have been arrested. These disturbing incidents have left the local communities in a state of shock and disbelief, with the police working tirelessly to conduct thorough investigations.

The incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures and stronger law enforcement in the region, to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents, particularly the most vulnerable among them – the children.