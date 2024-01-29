Five Suspects, Including Alleged EFCC Impersonators, Arrested for Armed Robbery in Abia State

In a bold display of law enforcement, the Abia State Police Command in Nigeria has successfully apprehended five individuals in connection with a string of robberies. These suspects, who claimed to be personnel of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), have been arrested on grounds of alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, and impersonation. The suspects were identified as James Prince Victor, Chidozie Onwuzuruike, Onyedikachi Ihechukwumere, Onwuka Christopher, and Tochukwu Obinna.

Robbery Disguised as an Official Operation

The police acted on credible intelligence indicating that the suspects had committed an armed robbery at Enyioma Christ Lodge Umudike, targeting students. The criminals, dressed in EFCC uniforms and armed with a toy gun, forced the students to transfer a total of N120,000 and seized their phones.

Following the report of the crime, the police swung into action and managed to apprehend the suspects. Several stolen phones and a tricycle, presumably used in the execution of the crime, were recovered. Other items found in the possession of the culprits included EFCC-branded jackets, counterfeit EFCC ID cards, and fabricated search warrants, further suggesting the depth of their impersonation scheme.

Investigations Underway

The Abia State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner Kenechukwu Onwumelie and spokesperson ASP Maureen Chinaka, is currently conducting further investigations into the case. In the meantime, the police have urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities, underscoring the importance of community involvement in maintaining law and order.