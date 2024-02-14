Five Suspects Arrested for Retired Permanent Secretary's Murder and Unrelated Ritual Killings in Oyo State

In a chilling turn of events, the Oyo State police command has apprehended five suspects linked to the grisly murder of Elizabeth Olaniyan Gbenle, a retired Permanent Secretary. The arrests were made public on February 14, 2024, during a parade of 35 suspects accused of various crimes.

Advertisment

The Gruesome Discovery

Among the five suspects implicated in the killing of Mrs. Gbenle, one resided in the same neighborhood as the victim. The suspect, who has chosen to cooperate with the authorities, confessed to providing the gang with insider information, which ultimately led to the heinous act.

Ritualistic Practices Unveiled

Advertisment

In an unrelated yet equally disturbing case, the Oyo State police apprehended two individuals in Saki town for their involvement in ritual activities using human heads and other organs. During the arrest, a human skull was discovered in their possession along with a local pot filled with concoctions.

Confirming the gruesome findings, the police spokesperson disclosed that the human head had been taken from a recently exhumed corpse. One of the suspects admitted to the intentions behind the morbid act, stating that the skull was meant for money rituals.

Justice for the Victims

Advertisment

In another successful operation, the police arrested the individual responsible for the killing of the former permanent secretary in Oyo state. The arrest came as a relief to the community, who had been left in shock and mourning following the tragic incident.

Additionally, a group of individuals responsible for attacking a pregnant woman on her way to the hospital were also apprehended. The swift action of the police in these cases has been commended by the public, offering a glimmer of hope for justice and a safer community.

As the investigations continue and the accused face the consequences of their actions, the Oyo State police command remains resolute in its mission to protect and serve its citizens, ensuring that the long shadows cast by these heinous crimes will be brought to light.

Advertisment

Elizabeth Olaniyan Gbenle - Retired Permanent Secretary and murder victim

Oyo State police command - The law enforcement agency responsible for the arrests

Advertisment

Ritual activities - The use of human body parts for supposed spiritual or supernatural benefits

Human skull - The gruesome artifact found in the possession of the suspects

Money rituals - A belief that wealth can be obtained through supernatural means using human remains

The work of the Oyo State police force in apprehending these criminals serves as a testament to their dedication and commitment to maintaining peace and order in their community. As the investigations continue, those affected by these horrendous crimes can find solace in the knowledge that justice will be served, and the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions.