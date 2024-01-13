en English
Crime

Five Held by Police Following Knife Brawl in Swindon Town Centre

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
In a shocking turn of events, Swindon town centre was the scene of a violent brawl involving knives and masked men near Costa Coffee at The Parade on Friday afternoon. An atmosphere of terror filled the busy town centre as shoppers witnessed the chaos unfold, leading to the arrest of five individuals.

Arrests Made

Swift action by Wiltshire Police resulted in the detention of five males connected to the incident. The suspects include three men from Hounslow, London, aged 18, 19, and 21, arrested on suspicion of affray. In addition, a 17-year-old from Wroughton was taken into custody on charges of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of class B drugs. A 20-year-old man from Swindon also faced arrest on suspicion of affray and robbery. Following their arrest, all individuals were released on conditional bail.

Injury Report and Witness Appeal

While the brawl left two people requiring medical treatment, their injuries were not life-threatening. In a bid to investigate the incident further, the police have issued a call for witnesses. They have requested that anyone present at the scene, or with mobile phone footage, come forward to assist. The police have provided a contact number and the log number for the incident, and have also offered the option to report information anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Impact on the Community

The violent incident has undoubtedly left its mark on the Swindon community. As the town comes to terms with the shocking event, the focus now shifts to the ongoing investigation. The hope is that the swift arrests and ongoing efforts by the police will restore peace, ensuring that Swindon’s streets are safe once more.

Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

