Five Electricity Board Officials Severely Injured in Assault by Disgruntled Customers

An alarming incident unfolded on Thursday morning in the Jamsing area of Savar, as five officials from Shimultala Zonal Office Palli Bidyut Samity-3 were severely assaulted by irate customers. The officials were in the area to collect six months of outstanding electricity bills.

Officials Assaulted During Routine Billing Operation

The victims of the assault included Engineer Ripon Ali, Administrative Officer Golam Hossain, and Linemen Sunny Hasan, Saikat Raihan, and Joy Sikder. The situation escalated when a group of customers, angered by the bill collection, physically attacked the officials. The severity of the assault resulted in serious injuries to all five officials.

Immediate Aftermath and Police Involvement

Following the assault, local residents alerted the police. Nayan Karkun, the officer-in-charge (operation) at the Savar model police station, confirmed the incident. According to Karkun, a formal complaint will be lodged concerning the assault, marking the initiation of a legal process.

Victims Hospitalized, Investigation Underway

All the injured officials have been admitted to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The assault has sparked concern among other electricity board officials who routinely engage in bill collection activities. As investigations begin into the assault, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the hazards faced by public service officials in the line of duty.