Crime

Five Arrested in Paper Leak Scandal of Rajasthan’s Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Examination

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
Five Arrested in Paper Leak Scandal of Rajasthan’s Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Examination

Five individuals have been arrested in India by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a scandalous paper leak case in Rajasthan’s Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022. The accused have been named as Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj, and Arun Sharma. The investigators have taken them into custody for further questioning.

Deep Rooted Scandal

The ongoing ED investigation is an offshoot of a larger money laundering case, which is connected to numerous First Information Reports and chargesheets filed by the Rajasthan State Police against various accused individuals. Among these are Babulal Katara, Anil Kumar Meena alias Sher Singh Meena, and the recently arrested five. It is alleged that Arun Sharma arranged for 29 candidates to receive the leaked exam papers from Mr. Meena, making a hefty payment of ₹2 lakh per candidate and an advance of ₹10 lakh.

Web of Accusations

In a bizarre twist, Peeraram is said to have utilised his bus as a mobile classroom, tutoring candidates with the correct answers from the leaked papers, allegedly on the instructions of Suresh Sau. Pukhraj stands accused of not only organising accommodations for candidates but also personally using a leaked paper to sit the exam. He is also suspected of facilitating the candidates’ cheating.

Mastermind and Money Trails

The roots of the scam allegedly reach deep, with Suresh Sau purportedly being heavily involved in the scandal. He is accused of arranging leaked papers from his brother-in-law Suresh Dhaka, who is suspected to be the mastermind behind this entire operation. In return, Suresh Dhaka and Bhupendra Saran, another accomplice, promised Sau a massive sum of ₹1 crore. Vijay Damore is accused of providing the written exam questions to his co-conspirators for a monetary reward.

In a bid to dismantle the operation, the ED has previously conducted searches, seized properties worth approximately ₹3.11 crore, and arrested other key figures. A prosecution complaint was filed against Katara, Meena, and Saran in November of the previous year, further intensifying this high-profile case.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

