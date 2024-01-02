Five Arrested in McDonald’s Parking Lot Assault in American Samoa

On the early morning of December 3, 2023, a routine trip to McDonald’s took a violent turn for 22-year-old Charlie Tago. As he exited his car in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Pago Pago, American Samoa, he accidentally bumped into a vehicle, sparking an altercation that led to his assault by an irate group of five men. The alleged assailants, named Kuoli Fautasi, Tiapula Puni, Vaifanua Peko, Meki Taase, and Jay Matautia, were subsequently arrested and charged with Public Peace Disturbance and Third-Degree Assault, both misdemeanors. Bail was set at $1,000 each.

Witness Calls Police to Scene

A witness, alarmed by the escalating violence, quickly dialed the local authorities. The police arrived to find Tago lying unconscious on the asphalt, the victim of a brutal beating. One of the suspects, Fautasi, was seen delivering a punch that knocked Tago to the ground. Tago was rushed to the hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries and later provided a verbal statement about the incident.

Statements and Arrests

Upon apprehension, the suspects offered a mixed response to the charges. Fautasi confessed to punching Tago, while Peko claimed he never laid a hand on the victim. Puni declined to provide a statement, Taase was found too intoxicated to give a coherent response, and Matautia chose to remain silent. The suspects were then detained at the Tafuna Correctional Facility to await court proceedings.

Citizenship of the Accused

The accused individuals represent a mix of US nationals and citizens. Four of the men – Fautasi, Puni, Taase, and Matautia – are U.S. Nationals, while Peko holds U.S. citizenship. The distinction holds potential implications for their legal proceedings as they face charges for the assault on Tago.