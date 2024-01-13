en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Five Arrested for Brutal Murder in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur District

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Five Arrested for Brutal Murder in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur District

Five individuals have been apprehended in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district for the brutal murder of a 20-year-old man named Sahil during a religious procession. The incident, which occurred on the night of January 5, saw Sahil and his father viciously assaulted by a group brandishing blunt weapons. The victims were rushed to the community health center in Tanda. However, due to the severity of his injuries, Sahil was later transferred to the government hospital in Hoshiarpur, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries the following day.

A Grim Night

The assailants fled the scene after the attack, leaving behind a chilling scene of violence. The police, subsequently, launched a manhunt which resulted in the arrest of five suspects. The arrested individuals, identified as Jashan and Abhishek from the village of Talwandi Sallan, along with Paramveer Singh, Shivcharanjit Singh, and Ashish Kaushal from the village of Manpur, have been taken into custody. However, two of their associates involved in the incident are still at large, evading the arm of the law.

Unraveling the Motive

During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that there was a long-standing enmity between the arrested individuals and Sahil, suggesting that the attack was not a random act of violence, but a premeditated act born out of deep-seated grudges. The investigation is still ongoing as police work tirelessly to capture the remaining suspects and understand the full extent and nature of the motives behind this horrifying murder.

Community in Mourning

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, as they come to terms with the brutal loss of a young life. Sahil’s family and the broader community are now waiting for justice to be served. The incident has underscored the need for stronger measures to address violence and disputes, to ensure that such senseless acts of violence do not recur in the future.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Billionaire Rybolovlev's Art Fraud Allegations against Sotheby's
On an ordinary day, the Manhattan federal court would not be the stage for billionaire Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev. But on this day, the president of AS Monaco football club was not here for sports or business but to testify in a lawsuit against the global auction house, Sotheby’s. This legal battle reveals a murky
Billionaire Rybolovlev's Art Fraud Allegations against Sotheby's
UK Mother Sentenced for Deliberately Poisoning Child, Triggering Liver Failure
11 mins ago
UK Mother Sentenced for Deliberately Poisoning Child, Triggering Liver Failure
New Year's Day Heist: Cosmetics Stolen from Harpar Grace International Warehouse
13 mins ago
New Year's Day Heist: Cosmetics Stolen from Harpar Grace International Warehouse
UK Authorities Uncover Major Money-Laundering Operation
6 mins ago
UK Authorities Uncover Major Money-Laundering Operation
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
8 mins ago
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
Theft at Kaduna Mosque: Two Suspects Arrested
10 mins ago
Theft at Kaduna Mosque: Two Suspects Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Autistic Boy's Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness
27 seconds
Autistic Boy's Death Spotlights Medical Oversight and Need for ARFID Awareness
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
1 min
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
3 mins
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
8 mins
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
9 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
9 mins
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
9 mins
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
9 mins
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
11 mins
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
11 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
32 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app