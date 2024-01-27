Fishermen Nabbed with Rs 80 Lakh Worth of Charas in Thane

In a significant crackdown, the Thane crime branch has nabbed Sanjay Hambire, an associate of Abhay Pagdhare, in relation to the recovery of charas (cannabis resin) worth Rs 80 lakh. The arrest was a result of a startling revelation that Hambire and Pagdhare, both fishermen by profession, had discovered packets of charas on the beaches of Palghar.

The Unusual Discovery

According to Vikas Ghodke, senior inspector of the Thane crime branch, the duo stumbled upon the narcotics while fishing in the waters of Satpati beach in Palghar district last September. The total weight of the charas they found was an astounding eight kilograms. The fishermen turned to local advice on how to handle their unusual find and were told to store the charas for several months before attempting to sell it for a profit.

The Arrest and Seizure

The men followed this advice and began looking for potential buyers, a move that eventually led to their arrest. The apprehension took place on Ghodbunder road, where the crime branch was able to seize the stored narcotics. During the arrest, police also seized mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs 61,340. However, the investigations have not linked them to any larger drug network, clarifying that Hambire and Pagdhare were not regular drug dealers but were simply enticed by the prospect of making a substantial amount of money.

The Possible Origin

Police speculate that the charas might be part of a shipment lost at sea along the Konkan coast last year. This theory comes in light of a previous incident where three individuals were arrested for possessing 1.2 kg of charas found along the Shrivardhan seashore. The incidents indicate a potential pattern of narcotics being lost at sea and washing ashore.