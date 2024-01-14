en English
Barbados

First Murder of 2024 Shocks Barbados: Police Seek Public Help in Shooting Investigation

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
First Murder of 2024 Shocks Barbados: Police Seek Public Help in Shooting Investigation

In an early Saturday morning shooting, Barbados experienced its first murder of 2024, claiming the life of 31-year-old Shane Parris. The incident took place at Nursery No.2, Four Roads, St. Philip, around 11:05 a.m., marking a grim start to the year.

Unforeseen Tragedy

According to the Barbados Police Service, Parris, a resident of Mangrove, St Philip, was standing alongside the roadway when a car pulled up. A man alighted from the vehicle, advanced towards Parris, and discharged multiple rounds. The unidentified assailant subsequently fled the scene in the same car, leaving Parris fatally wounded.

Pronounced dead at the scene, Parris’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the local community. The exact motive behind this brutal act remains unclear, and authorities have yet to provide any details regarding potential suspects.

Appeal for Public Assistance

In the aftermath of the incident, the police have appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with relevant information that could aid the ongoing investigation to step forward. Persons with knowledge pertaining to the circumstances surrounding the shooting are strongly encouraged to contact the District C Police station, police emergency services, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline. This information could prove crucial in apprehending those responsible for Parris’s murder.

A Call for Justice

As the island nation grapples with the shock of this violent act, the demand for justice echoes amidst the grieving community. The urgency to solve this case not only lies in bringing the culprit to account but also in restoring the shattered sense of security among the locals. As the investigation continues, the memory of Shane Parris serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to combat the specter of gun violence plaguing communities.

Crime
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Barbados

