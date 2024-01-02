First Known Commercial Pill Press for Illegal Fentanyl Production Discovered in Spokane

Two men, Timothy G. Maddox, 43, and Nicholas B. Adams, 35, have encountered the full force of the law in Spokane, Washington, after being federally indicted on multiple felony counts. The charges followed the discovery of the first known commercial pill press used for illegal fentanyl production in eastern Washington, a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against illicit drug trafficking.

A Major Drug Investigation

The indictments are part of a significant drug investigation led by the Regional Street Crimes Unit (ReSCU). In collaboration with various local and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Spokane Police SWAT and the Special Investigations Unit, ReSCU executed multiple search warrants across Spokane. The operation yielded a large haul of illicit substances, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and over $57,000 in cash.

Seizure of Firearms and Weapon Modification Devices

Apart from the drugs, the operation also led to the confiscation of a dozen firearms, suppressors, and devices designed to convert firearms to full-automatic. The seizure of these weapons adds another layer of complexity to the case, raising concerns about the potential criminal activities the accused might have been planning beyond drug production and trafficking.

Disrupting the Fentanyl Supply

However, the most significant finding was the commercial pill press, a tool capable of producing thousands of pills per hour. The discovery of this device marks a critical step in disrupting the illegal fentanyl supply in the Inland Northwest. Cutting off the supply of this potent and often deadly narcotic is a key strategy in combating the opioid epidemic. U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref underscored the importance of seizures like these in the fight against the proliferation of illegal fentanyl.

The successful operation highlights the efforts of ReSCU, which includes the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Washington State Department of Corrections, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The collaborative unit works relentlessly to ensure community safety by addressing serious crimes, with this latest operation being a testament to its effectiveness.