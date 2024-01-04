Firefighter’s Dangerous Chase After Stolen Truck Lands Him in Hot Water

In a dramatic turn of events, Steven Trujillo, a firefighter from Bernalillo County, Albuquerque, found himself on the wrong side of the law following the theft of his truck on December 26. The incident escalated when Trujillo, armed and determined, tracked down the stolen vehicle and pursued it, discharging firearms both into the air and at the truck. The actions, described as dangerous and violent, led to his subsequent arrest.

A Disregard for Public Safety

Despite being advised against his chosen course of action, Trujillo persisted, showcasing a disregard for public safety. State prosecutor John Kloss argued vehemently for pretrial detention, emphasizing Trujillo’s failure to comply and his indifference towards the potential harm to bystanders.

Defending Trujillo

However, Trujillo’s attorney, Michelle Frechette, painted a different picture. She argued that his past offenses were minor, asserting they did not indicate an inherent danger to the public. She was able to convince the judge, who, despite the confusion surrounding the criminal complaint, decided to release Trujillo. The release came with a condition: all weapons had to be removed from Trujillo’s residence.

On Administrative Leave

Despite the release, the Bernalillo County fireman remains on administrative leave from his duties at the fire department. He awaits the outcome of the ongoing investigation into his actions.

A Tale of Two Judgements

In a stark contrast, the individual accused of stealing Trujillo’s truck, Juan Terrazas (also known as Omar Antillon), enjoyed a notably shorter jail time. Terrazas, who has a history of criminal activity, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon, was arrested and released on separate occasions following the incident. This disparity in the treatment of the two men raises questions about the justice system’s approach to cases of this nature.