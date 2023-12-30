en English
Business

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:58 am EST
In a disturbing turn of events, three employees of the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Metairie, Louisiana, were terminated for attempting to stop a suspected shoplifter who allegedly ran off with a pistol on December 16. The incident, which has sparked a dialogue on the need for clear and effective policies around firearm sales, occurred when a sales associate, under the impression of finalizing a sale, handed over the firearm to a customer who suddenly bolted with it.

Policy Violation Resulting in Termination

Michelle Sutton, a team lead at the store, along with two other associates, sprang into action, chasing after the suspect. However, their efforts proved futile, and four days later, they found themselves facing dismissal by the store’s firearm compliance personnel. The reason for their termination was a violation of the store’s policy that explicitly prohibits associates from pursuing suspects beyond the store’s premises. The rule allows only managers to detain suspects, that too at a safe, non-aggressive distance.

Call for Clearer Instructions

In the aftermath of the incident, Sutton criticized the store for its lack of clarity in providing instructions on how to report details about a suspect to law enforcement. The incident has highlighted the urgent need for more comprehensive training and unambiguous policies, particularly in stores dealing with lethal commodities like firearms.

Academy Sports and Outdoors and the Broader Context

Academy Sports and Outdoors, with its 282 locations spread across the South, Southeast, and Midwest, is a significant player in the market for sporting and outdoor goods. The incident at the Metairie, Louisiana store raises questions about the adequacy of the store’s policies and training programs, especially concerning the sale of concealable pistols. As the incident continues to linger in public memory, the pressure mounts on the retail giant to revisit its policies and ensure the safety of its employees and customers.

Business Crime United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

