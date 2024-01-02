Fire Rescue Lieutenant Pleads Not Guilty to Child Neglect Charges After Severe Car Crash

In a shocking turn of events, Vidal Victor Lazo, a 47-year-old fire rescue lieutenant hailing from South Florida, pleaded not guilty to charges of child neglect with great bodily harm. The charges stem from a car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade on December 21st, a tragic incident that caused severe injuries to Lazo’s 3-year-old daughter and several other individuals, even claiming one woman’s life.

The Crash and Its Aftermath

The collision was not a mere fender-bender but a severe accident that left the young child with multiple fractures to her face and left leg. The calamity did not spare Lazo either, who now uses a wheelchair, citing broken ankles with a recovery period of six months. However, the crash’s aftermath brought more than physical pain for the fire rescue lieutenant.

The Investigation Unfolds

Following the accident, Lazo was arrested on December 23rd after toxicology tests detected the presence of opiates, methamphetamine, and alcohol in his blood. The lieutenant who has been volunteering with the Southwest Ranches Volunteer Fire Department since November 2018, was later released on a $5,000 bond. As of now, the police have not disclosed any details regarding the cause of the crash.

The Road Ahead

The case takes an even more serious turn as Fire Chief Lee Bennett stated that an investigation is currently underway, with further comments to be made upon its conclusion. While Lazo maintains his innocence, the evidence against him paints a grim picture. The upcoming weeks will reveal more about the circumstances of the crash and the fate of the fire rescue lieutenant who stands to face serious consequences if found guilty.