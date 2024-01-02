en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fire Rescue Lieutenant Pleads Not Guilty to Child Neglect Charges After Severe Car Crash

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Fire Rescue Lieutenant Pleads Not Guilty to Child Neglect Charges After Severe Car Crash

In a shocking turn of events, Vidal Victor Lazo, a 47-year-old fire rescue lieutenant hailing from South Florida, pleaded not guilty to charges of child neglect with great bodily harm. The charges stem from a car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade on December 21st, a tragic incident that caused severe injuries to Lazo’s 3-year-old daughter and several other individuals, even claiming one woman’s life.

The Crash and Its Aftermath

The collision was not a mere fender-bender but a severe accident that left the young child with multiple fractures to her face and left leg. The calamity did not spare Lazo either, who now uses a wheelchair, citing broken ankles with a recovery period of six months. However, the crash’s aftermath brought more than physical pain for the fire rescue lieutenant.

The Investigation Unfolds

Following the accident, Lazo was arrested on December 23rd after toxicology tests detected the presence of opiates, methamphetamine, and alcohol in his blood. The lieutenant who has been volunteering with the Southwest Ranches Volunteer Fire Department since November 2018, was later released on a $5,000 bond. As of now, the police have not disclosed any details regarding the cause of the crash.

The Road Ahead

The case takes an even more serious turn as Fire Chief Lee Bennett stated that an investigation is currently underway, with further comments to be made upon its conclusion. While Lazo maintains his innocence, the evidence against him paints a grim picture. The upcoming weeks will reveal more about the circumstances of the crash and the fate of the fire rescue lieutenant who stands to face serious consequences if found guilty.

0
Accidents Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Stray Bullet Narrowly Misses Firefighter in Camp Jackson Firehouse

By Momen Zellmi

Dramatic Rescue in Naperville: Police Save Family from Submerged SUV

By Wojciech Zylm

Stray Bullet Pierces Apartment in Uptown Dallas, Sparking Concerns for Safety

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Lifeguards Conduct Multiple New Year Rescue Operations in Goa

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Claims Life in Wyoming ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Claims Life in Wyoming ...
heart comment 0
Goa Human Rights Commission Acts on Tragic Death in Mala, Panaji

By Dil Bar Irshad

Goa Human Rights Commission Acts on Tragic Death in Mala, Panaji
Cheektowaga Ice Rink Closure: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Incident Under Investigation

By Justice Nwafor

Cheektowaga Ice Rink Closure: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Incident Under Investigation
Bridgeport Explosion: Ongoing Investigation and Calls for Enhanced Regulations

By BNN Correspondents

Bridgeport Explosion: Ongoing Investigation and Calls for Enhanced Regulations
Lethal Christmas Day Collision in San Antonio: Pedestrian Struck by Intoxicated Driver

By BNN Correspondents

Lethal Christmas Day Collision in San Antonio: Pedestrian Struck by Intoxicated Driver
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Clarkson Ends Utah Jazz's 16-Year Triple-Double Drought: A Highlight in NBA Recap
21 seconds
Jordan Clarkson Ends Utah Jazz's 16-Year Triple-Double Drought: A Highlight in NBA Recap
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
2 mins
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
3 mins
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
3 mins
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
4 mins
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
4 mins
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
4 mins
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
4 mins
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
19 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app