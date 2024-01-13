Fire Marshals Thwart Shooting Incident in Parkchester

In a recent event that took place in Parkchester, around 9:30 p.m. on a Thursday, fire marshals found themselves in the midst of an unexpected crime scene. While investigating an arson case at the intersection of Archer St. and Thieriot Ave, they heard multiple gunshots. A scenario that was initially an arson inquiry quickly transformed into a crime scene investigation.

Fire Marshals Turn Crime Stoppers

The fire marshals were joined by another marshal arriving in a marked FDNY truck, coinciding with the gunfire. The men fleeing the scene, identified as Jaquan Moran, 27, and Sebastian Santos, 18, ran past the FDNY vehicle. Showing an exemplary presence of mind, the marshal in the truck drew his firearm and ordered the men to stop. Complying with the order, Moran and Santos halted their escape, as captured by surveillance footage.

Swift Response and the Ensuing Investigation

The other marshals quickly joined their colleague and discovered a third individual, a 29-year-old man, nearby with a gunshot wound to his back. They immediately called for assistance. Moran and Santos were subsequently handed over to the police. Upon further investigation, a Glock 380 handgun with a high-capacity magazine was found at the crime scene, lending further gravity to the situation.

Legal Proceedings

Moran and Santos now face serious charges. The police charged them with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. Their arrest by the fire marshals, initially on the scene for an entirely different purpose, speaks volumes about the marshals’ quick thinking and sense of responsibility. This unexpected twist in an otherwise routine arson investigation depicts the unpredictability of law enforcement duties.