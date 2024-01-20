Fire and Arrest Mark End to Kershaw County Standoff

Friday night in Kershaw County, South Carolina, witnessed an intense standoff that culminated in a blaze and an arrest, marking a dramatic end to a three-hour-long crisis. The central figure of the event was 31-year-old Walter Deonte Halley, who had entrenched himself inside a house on Horsehead Lane in Lugoff after allegedly firing shots at another individual.

Standoff Sparks From Gunfire Reports

Deputies were initially called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. following reports of gunfire. What transpired next was a tense and volatile situation that required the intervention of the Special Response Team, Kershaw Sheriff's Office, and Camden Police Department negotiators. Despite the escalating stakes, their collective aim remained steadfast: to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution.

Attempted Escape and Arrest

As the situation developed, Halley made a desperate attempt to escape. Deputies responded with non-lethal force, utilizing bean bag rounds and a K-9 officer in an effort to apprehend him. However, in a surprising twist, Halley managed to re-enter the house, forcing law enforcement to adjust their strategy.

Fire Breaks Out Amid Standoff

In a bid to coax Halley out, authorities deployed gas into the home. This decision, however, had unexpected repercussions – the house caught fire. Fortunately, firefighters and emergency medical services were already on standby. Swiftly springing into action, they provided immediate aid to Halley amidst the raging fire.

Following his treatment, Halley was detained and transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center. It's worth noting that Halley was not a stranger to law enforcement. Prior to Friday's standoff, he was already a sought-after suspect for a different shooting incident that had taken place earlier in the month.