FIR Filed Over Forced Removal of Hindu God Posters in Dehradun Store

In a disturbing incident from Dehradun, a group of people were caught on camera forcefully removing posters of Hindu gods from a store operated by a Muslim employee. This act of religious intolerance led to the filing of an FIR against the perpetrators. The video, which lasted 9.47 minutes, showed individuals causing a ruckus in the store while chanting religious slogans.

Radha Semwal Dhoni’s Controversial Demand

Among those involved was a woman named Radha Semwal Dhoni. She was seen objecting to the display of pictures of Lord Ram in the store named Aman General Store. Dhoni demanded the removal of these religious items and insisted on a change of the store’s name, issuing threats to the employee.

The Store’s Ownership and Operation

The store, owned by a Hindu man named Rakesh Borai, was rented out to Girish. The latter employed Shahnawaz, a man from Uttar Pradesh, to operate the store. The owner had given clear instructions to maintain the form and name of the shop.

The Legal Fallout

As a consequence of this incident, an FIR was filed at Patel Nagar police station against Radha Dhoni and her associates. The charges leveled against them included promoting enmity between groups, deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and causing public mischief, all under various sections of the IPC.