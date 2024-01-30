Financial Dispute Turns Fatal: Man Arrested for Wife's Murder in Jharkhand

In a startling incident that unfolded in the Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand, a man named Rajesh Kumar was apprehended by the local police for the alleged murder of his wife. The incident, shrouded in a domestic dispute over financial matters, ended with a fatal blow that took the life of 31-year-old Priyanka, Rajesh's wife.

Dispute Turns Deadly

The couple had been embroiled in a series of arguments for several days. The point of contention was monetary, relating to expenses for their children's education and the acquisition of jewellery. The verbal clashes reached a head on Sunday when a heated exchange escalated to physical violence. In a moment of unrestrained rage, Rajesh pushed Priyanka and struck her on the head with a nearby hammer, causing her instant death.

Confession and Arrest

Rajesh Kumar, a 34-year-old native of Nawada in Bihar, did not deny his actions. During his police interrogation, he confessed to the heinous act. The law enforcement officers recovered the murder weapon, a hammer marred by bloodstains, from the couple's residence in Bantanagar. This area falls under the jurisdiction of the RIT police station.

Legal Action and Repercussions

Following his admission, Rajesh was officially charged under IPC Section 302, which pertains to murder. He was subsequently presented in court and sent to judicial custody. The gravity of the incident, triggered by a domestic dispute over finances, serves as a grim reminder of the extreme consequences that can stem from such conflicts.