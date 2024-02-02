Financial Dispute Turns Deadly: Two Friends Murdered in Nagpur

In a shocking incident that has rocked the city of Nagpur, two friends, Sunny Sarudkar and Krishnakant Bhat, were killed in a violent confrontation that stemmed from a financial dispute. The victims were allegedly murdered by their friend, Kiran Shende, his brother Yogesh, their friend Vikas Kohre, and an unidentified juvenile in the early hours of Friday.

A Financial Dispute Turned Deadly

The root of this tragic event can be traced back to a motorcycle bought under Sunny Sarudkar's name by Kiran Shende. The financial agreement between the two friends soured when Shende stopped paying the required EMIs. The financial institution began to pressure Sarudkar, threatening him with punitive action in response to the unpaid EMIs.

Confrontation Ends in Bloodshed

Attempting to resolve the issue, Sarudkar and Bhat confronted Shende around 12:15 am. What began as a heated conversation soon escalated into a violent encounter. The Shende brothers, aided by Kohre and the juvenile, allegedly killed both Sarudkar and Bhat.

Arrests and Charges

The Nagpur City Police acted swiftly, arresting the four suspects during the day. They have been charged under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. As the investigation proceeds, the city remains in shock over the violent demise of two of its residents over a financial dispute.