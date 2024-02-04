Fiji Police Uproot 1705 Suspected Marijuana Plants in Major Anti-Drug Operation

In a determined bid to stem the illicit drug trade, the Police in the Northern Division of Fiji have taken decisive action. A recent operation saw the uprooting of 1705 green plants, suspected to be marijuana, across several days. A network of farms spread across various locations fell under the police's radar, leading to this significant confiscation.

Locations of Crackdown

Authorities targeted several areas in the Northern Division, spanning from the tranquil Viani Village and Wawaku to the hushed hills of Nabalebale. The operation extended to the fertile grounds of Nasavi and Navadra farms, as well as the remote locales of Navakavaka, Natuvu Hills, and Tacilevu Village. Each site, now vacant of the illicit green plants, stands as a testament to the police's unwavering commitment to the war against drugs.

Investigations Underway

Despite the successful uprooting operation, the task is far from complete. The Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu, highlights the ongoing investigations to identify the owners of these illegal marijuana farms. The identities of those responsible for cultivating the now-confiscated plants remain unknown, casting a shadow of intrigue over the operation.

Community Involvement and Anti-Drug Efforts

ACP Driu expressed sincere gratitude to the community members who have assisted in these anti-drug efforts. Their invaluable collaboration has contributed to the success of the operation. The Police continue to emphasize their commitment to combating drug activities in partnership with community stakeholders, upholding the safety and welfare of the public above all else. This operation represents a significant stride in the larger war against drugs; a war that Fiji is determined to win.