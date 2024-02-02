FIA Summons Aleema Khan Over Cyber Crime Charges

The sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Aleema Khan, has been served a notice by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The notice, issued by the agency's cyber crime wing, summons Aleema Khan to appear at the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Center on February 3, at 11 am. The action follows allegations of her creating public disturbances and inciting fear and disorder.

Action by FIA

The FIA has initiated an inquiry against Aleema Khan on charges of intimidation, disorder, and fear-mongering. The case against her was instigated by the state, marking a significant move against a high-profile political figure. The FIA's notice emphasized that failure to appear at the scheduled date and time would be interpreted as an absence of any defense on her part. This action comes at a time when Aleema Khan's brother, Imran Khan, and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in prison and disqualified from holding public office for a decade, along with a hefty fine.

Allegations and Implications

Aleema Khan is accused of committing cyber crime, hate speech, and inciting violence. Her summons to the FIA's cyber crime reporting center is to present her stance and clarify her controversial statements. The implications of these charges are far-reaching, as they involve a close relative of a former prime minister. The case against Aleema Khan not only highlights the state's commitment to combating cyber crime but also sends a strong message against the misuse of digital platforms for propagating fear and disorder.

As the investigation progresses, the onus is on Aleema Khan to prove her innocence. Her failure to appear before the FIA would be considered as her having nothing to state in her defense.