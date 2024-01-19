FIA Apprehends Human Smugglers and Unveils Counterfeit Degree Scandal

In a series of two separate operations, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, has managed to apprehend individuals involved in significant human smuggling cases. These operations, revealing the extent and audacity of these illegal operations, were carried out under the supervision of numerous officers.

Case of False Promises

Muhammad Zahid, an individual involved in human smuggling, was apprehended during one of these operations. Zahid was charged with extorting Rs. 400,000 from Farrukh Ammar under the guise of securing employment for Ammar's son in a foreign land. The operation, led by Deputy Director AHTC Rawalpindi, Kamran Amir Khan, serves as a stark reminder of how fraudsters exploit innocent people's dreams of a better life.

Fraudulent Umrah Visas

In a separate incident, the FIA detained Amjad Hussain for defrauding Shahid Iqbal and 36 others of Rs 8,550,000 with the false promise of arranging visas for Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The money was not returned, and Hussain was later arrested at Golra Mor. This case highlights the audaciousness of fraudsters who exploit religious sentiments for personal gain.

Counterfeit Degrees and Paramedical Staff

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, the Vanguard Institute of Medical and Sciences has been shut down over allegations of distributing counterfeit degrees to paramedical staff. Unsettling details have emerged, revealing a troubling collaboration between the college administration and the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council, leading to the issuance of fake degrees. A significant number of nurses were discovered working in hospitals across the region with these fraudulent credentials. The FIA has initiated legal action against the involved parties and has intensified crackdowns to apprehend those responsible for this fraudulent operation.

These incidents underscore the relentless efforts of the FIA in combating fraud and human smuggling, which continue to pose significant challenges to Pakistan's integrity and security. The FIA, under the directives of Director FIA Rana Abdul Jabbar, is committed to bringing the culprits to justice and ensuring the safety of its citizens.