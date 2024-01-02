en English
Crime

Festive Season Marred by Criminal Damage in County Kerry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
Festive Season Marred by Criminal Damage in County Kerry

From the tranquility of Christmas Day to the dawn of the New Year, a troubling series of criminal activities unfolded in the peaceful towns of Tralee and Killarney in County Kerry, Ireland. The festive period, typically marked by joy and celebration, was marred by a string of criminal damage incidents leaving local residents and law enforcement concerned.

A Sequence of Unsettling Events

In Tralee, the law enforcement agency, Gardaí, reported three separate incidents of criminal damage. The first incident reared its ugly head on Christmas Day at Mitchel’s Court around 11:10 pm, with a house and vehicle falling victim to malicious intent. A mere four days later, on December 29th, the quiet of the Lee Drive estate was disrupted at approximately 4:30 am when a house window was damaged. The third incident struck on New Year’s Day at about 2:45 am, the door and window of a Bed and Breakfast on Pembrooke Street bearing the brunt of the assault.

Continued Disturbances in Killarney

Not confined to Tralee alone, Killarney also became an unfortunate stage for such incidents. On Christmas Day, a vehicle was damaged at Dunloe Upper, Beaufort around 7:30 pm. The New Year’s Day was no different, with a front door of a B&B on Muckross Road suffering damage at 5:50 am.

An Appeal for Public Assistance

In response to these unsettling events, the Gardaí have stepped up their investigations and are appealing to the public for assistance. They are urging those who may have witnessed the incidents or possess potentially crucial CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward and contact the respective Tralee and Killarney Garda Stations. The incidents, while isolated, have cast a long shadow over the festive period, prompting a joint effort from the community and law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Crime Ireland Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

