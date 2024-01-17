In a chilling incident that has shaken the Ohaukwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State, Nigeria, a female member of the local security outfit, Ngboejeogu Central Security, was ruthlessly gunned down by unidentified assailants. The attack, which occurred in the Ngbo Court area, also resulted in severe injuries to another security agent, leaving the region's security apparatus in shock and despair.

Advertisment

Chairman Confirms The Attack

Ohaukwu LGA's chairman, Ikechukwu Odono, confirmed the incident in a statement to the press. He detailed the horrific sequence of events, explaining that the malevolent culprits had not only inflicted a brutal assault on the security personnel but had also wreaked havoc on properties, leaving a trail of destruction that echoed their violent intent. During the onslaught, a motorcycle was also stolen, further underlining the audacious nature of the attack.

Recurring Attacks On Security Personnel

Advertisment

Odono expressed his deep concern about the recurring attacks on security personnel within his jurisdiction. He stressed the urgent need for action, vowing to collaborate closely with the state government in order to address the mounting security challenges that his LGA is grappling with. The chairman's resolve highlights the pressing inescapability of the situation and underscores the imperative of swift, decisive action.

Appeal For Public Support

In a noteworthy appeal, the statement also highlighted the importance of solutions journalism as a crucial pillar of societal development. The chairman stressed the financial burdens associated with maintaining a platform that is dedicated to balanced and fearless reporting. In a direct appeal to the public, he urged individuals to support Ripples Nigeria, a reputable news organization, to enable it to continue providing credible and reliable information that can help shoulder the weight of societal development.