Crime

Female Doctor Attacked During Brawl at Maharashtra Hospital: An Urgent Call for Safety Measures

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
In a shocking act of violence that has sparked a nationwide outcry, a female doctor at Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, was attacked with an iron rod during a brawl, reportedly over a parking dispute. The brutal assault, captured on the hospital’s CCTV and widely disseminated on social media, involved a group of men violently assaulting a patient, with resident doctor Dr. Preeti Bhoge being injured in the process.

Security Staff’s Failed Intervention

The security staff at the hospital, despite their best efforts, were unable to prevent the brutal beating of the patient. The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of medical professionals in their workplaces, and the effectiveness of security measures in place at these institutions.

Police Response to the Incident

Following the incident, the police swiftly swung into action, detaining five individuals out of the seven involved in the violent assault. They have been charged under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to assault upon a public servant. The details of the horrific incident were revealed by the victim, Akhil Sheikh Shamsher.

Political Call for Stringent Action

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has called for a stringent response to this attack, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for the safety of hospital workers. She has urged the government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this incident and take strict action against those responsible for causing the unrest.

As the nation watches closely, the incident at Ghati Hospital serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerability of healthcare workers, and the urgent need for stronger safety measures to protect them from such violent assaults.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

