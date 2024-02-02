Felton Resident Accused of Shoplifting Surrenders to Police

56-year-old Felton resident, Charles D. Knott, has surrendered to the local police following accusations of shoplifting from the Felton Royal Farms. The allegations were based on video surveillance footage that reportedly showed Knott leaving the store without paying for certain items.

Caught in the Act

The incident in question took place on December 17, 2023. The surveillance tapes allegedly captured Knott bypassing all points of sale, thereby committing the act of shoplifting. The Felton Police Department initiated an investigation into the matter upon receiving the footage.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Post the completion of the investigation, Knott was charged with Class A misdemeanor shoplifting for an amount under $1,500. He turned himself into the Felton Police Department on January 30th, 2024, and was subsequently arrested. The arraignment took place at the Justice of the Peace Court. Knott was later released on his recognizance pending a court date scheduled for a later time.

In addition to the court proceedings, Knott was issued a no-contact order, effectively prohibiting his return to the Felton Royal Farms. The order will remain in effect until further notice, adding to the consequences of the alleged shoplifting incident.