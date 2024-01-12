en English
Crime

Felony Charges Announced Against Two Men in Separate LA County Sexual Assault Cases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:12 pm EST
Felony Charges Announced Against Two Men in Separate LA County Sexual Assault Cases

In a significant development in Los Angeles County, District Attorney George Gascón, in collaboration with the Culver City and Long Beach Police Departments, has initiated felony charges against two individuals involved in separate sexual assault cases. The accused, Marcos Maldonado and Martin Lopez, face grave accusations that could land them in prison for life if convicted.

Marcos Maldonado’s Heinous Crime

Marcos Maldonado is accused of a heinous crime involving the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in her home in Culver City. The charges against Maldonado are severe, encompassing multiple counts including forcible rape of a child under 14, sodomy by use of force, and sexual penetration by use of force. These charges are further elevated by the aggravating factor of committing the offenses during a burglary and tying or binding the victim. Despite the weight of the accusations, Maldonado has denied the charges. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Martin Lopez’s Disturbing Impersonation

Martin Lopez, on the other hand, is charged with a disturbing act of impersonating a police officer to commit sexual assault and attempt kidnapping of a woman in Long Beach. Lopez is facing severe charges including attempted kidnapping, sexual battery by restraint, and second-degree robbery. Coupled with his history of serious and/or violent felonies, Lopez could face a sentence of up to 77 years to life in prison if convicted.

A Plea for Additional Victims

The authorities, while dealing with these cases, have issued a plea to potential additional victims of Lopez and Maldonado. They urge victims to come forward and provide any relevant information that could assist in the cases. This move is a crucial part of their commitment to provide services for the victims and ensure the perpetrators are held accountable for their crimes.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

