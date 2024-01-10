Feline Hero: How a Pet Cat Saved an Elderly Woman in San Antonio

In the early hours of Christmas Day in San Antonio, Texas, an unlikely heroine emerged amidst a potentially life-threatening situation. A pet cat, unassuming in its daily routine, turned savior for its 74-year-old owner. The aggressor, 60-year-old Nathaniel Charles Derouen, was a guest in the woman's home after his own was claimed by fire. Derouen, acquainted with the woman, sought to borrow her vehicle. When his request met refusal, he responded with violence, pushing the elderly woman onto a bed, his hands suffocating her by covering her mouth and nose. At this pivotal moment, the woman's cat leapt into action.

Unlikely Hero

The feline companion, aware of Derouen's fear of cats, jumped onto the perpetrator. This unexpected intervention allowed the woman to break free from Derouen's grip, escape the room, and dial 911. The police arrived promptly and arrested Derouen on charges of injury to the elderly and assault. His bond was set at $35,000. A past conviction for assault came to light during this process, although he had been granted deferred adjudication previously.

Justice Served

Investigators at the scene used alternate light source photographs to confirm the victim's account of the assault. This method, typically employed in forensic science, helped provide visual evidence of the physical confrontation, further solidifying the case against Derouen.

This story of a brave pet cat mirrors another incident from 2022, where a cat named Bandit alerted its owners of home intruders, earning the title of a 'guard cat.' It also brings to mind a similar act of courage and loyalty in Edmond, Oklahoma, where a cat named Binx saved a dog named Oakley from a brutal coyote attack. Captured on security footage, Binx's intervention scared off the coyotes, saving Oakley from a potentially fatal encounter.