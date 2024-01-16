Federal Prosecutors Target Arsenal Linked to Witness Death in Strip Club Case

In a significant development linked to the death of Crystal Quinn, a key witness in a case involving Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club, federal prosecutors are intensifying efforts to confiscate a staggering cache of firearms and ammunition. The U.S. Attorney's Office, furthering its objective, is also vying for the forfeiture of a Wellsville residence, the unfortunate site where Quinn's life tragically ended due to a drug overdose.

Unraveling the Web of Connections

The seized items bear a direct connection to individuals associated with the strip club and certain motorcycle clubs suspected of being embroiled in the unfolding case. Foremost among these is John Ermin, the manager of Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club. Ermin, who also holds the position of International President of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, had a significant stockpile of firearms and ammunition confiscated from his Lancaster residence.

Legalities and Allegations

Despite Ermin's defense attorney asserting that these weapons were entirely legal and employed for hunting purposes, prosecutors remain unconvinced. This skepticism stems from Ermin's impending charges related to witness tampering and obstruction of justice. Simon Gogolack, the individual accused of administering the fatal overdose to Quinn, also had a shotgun and ammunition confiscated from his Wellsville home.

The Rare Breed Connection

Emerging from the shadows of these allegations is the Rare Breed Motorcycle Club. Michael Roncone, a member, also faces charges and had weapons seized. Seen as a support club for the Outlaws, a poster discovered in their clubhouse hints at an aggressive predisposition towards the use of firearms. Scott Barnes, another Outlaws member, was apprehended with a stolen pistol at the Outlaws' Buffalo clubhouse. Despite the mounting evidence, all the individuals implicated in this case have categorically denied the charges leveled against them.