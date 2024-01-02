en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Federal Judge Orders Release of Epstein Associates’ Identities

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Federal Judge Orders Release of Epstein Associates’ Identities

In a landmark ruling, a US federal judge has commanded the release of the identities of over 150 individuals cited in court documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The decision, set to bring to light the names of Epstein’s associates previously shielded from public view, could have far-reaching implications. The release is anticipated within hours of the judge’s order.

Unveiling Epstein’s Network

The sealed documents scheduled for release are connected to a 2015 civil lawsuit involving Epstein’s one-time partner Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, who accused Maxwell of facilitating her sexual abuse. They are expected to reveal nearly 200 names, ranging from known associates and employees to individuals who flew on Epstein’s planes. Prominent figures, including former US president Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew, are anticipated among the unsealed identities, potentially causing significant embarrassment.

Significant Names in the Shadows

Former President Bill Clinton, identified as ‘John Doe 36,’ is mentioned in over 50 of the redacted filings. Flight logs indicate that Clinton and his entourage flew extensively on Epstein’s jet to international destinations. Though there are no allegations of wrongdoing against him, the unsealing could bring unwelcome attention. Britain’s Prince Andrew’s name, too, is expected to appear in the documents. Additional details from a witness, referred to as Jane Doe 162, who testified being with Prince Andrew, Maxwell, and Giuffre at Epstein’s New York mansion, are also likely to be revealed.

The Implications of the Unsealing

While the release of names is not expected to result in criminal charges, it marks a significant step in understanding the extent of Epstein and Maxwell’s network, shedding light on the strong and often secretive ties between high-profile individuals and the late financier. By unsealing these documents, the court is demystifying the magnitude of Epstein’s influence and the reach of his network, potentially reshaping public perception of these involved individuals.

0
Crime United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year's Eve Arrest

By Geeta Pillai

South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Significant Police Operation Leads to Multiple Drug-Related Arrests

By Geeta Pillai

Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Surat Police Unmask Human Trafficking Ring with Bangladeshi Ties ...
@Bangladesh · 12 mins
Surat Police Unmask Human Trafficking Ring with Bangladeshi Ties ...
heart comment 0
CBI Charges 15 in Recruitment Exam Scam: A Deep Dive into the Investigation

By Rafia Tasleem

CBI Charges 15 in Recruitment Exam Scam: A Deep Dive into the Investigation
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
Norwegian Police to Temporarily Arm Officers Amid Unspecified Threats

By Salman Akhtar

Norwegian Police to Temporarily Arm Officers Amid Unspecified Threats
Victoria Woman Leads Police on Extensive Car Chase in Western Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria Woman Leads Police on Extensive Car Chase in Western Sydney
Latest Headlines
World News
Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic
38 seconds
Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl
3 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
5 mins
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
5 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
5 mins
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
5 mins
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
6 mins
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban
7 mins
Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
11 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app