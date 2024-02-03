Federal High Court Rejects Application by Edison Ehie in Arson Case

In a significant development, the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed an application lodged by Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, seeking to dismiss the charge against him due to the court's alleged lack of jurisdiction. The case in question relates to the arraignment of five individuals on charges of terrorism and other offenses connected to a purported arson at the Rivers House of Assembly.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, presiding over the case, ruled that Ehie, who was not a defendant in the case, did not possess the legal standing to file such a request. The court also rejected Ehie's plea to have his name removed from the charge, where he was cited as being at large along with other suspects.

Ehie, whose name was mentioned in the charges, argued through his lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye, SAN, that he had a right to the application since his name appeared in the counts. Opposing this, the police lawyer, Simon Lough, SAN, countered that Ehie's application was premature as he had not been joined as a defendant and hadn't taken a plea.

Justice Olajuwon's Agreement with Police Counsel

Justice Olajuwon concurred with the police counsel's argument. The judge emphasized that if Ehie was not at large, he should make himself available to the police. Following this, the court proceeded to hear the bail applications of the five defendants previously arraigned.

The court has adjourned the hearing of the substantive application until February 6th, marking another significant date in this unfolding legal drama. This case continues to be of great interest due to its potential implications on political and legal landscapes.