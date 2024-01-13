Federal Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Clark County Jail Officials by Female Inmates

Twenty female inmates of Clark County jail have lodged a federal civil lawsuit against the jail officials, accusing them of harassment, intimidation, and sexual assault by male inmates in October 2021. The plaintiffs allege that a former corrections officer, David J. Lowe, had sold a key to the male inmates, enabling them to access the women’s area.

Accusations and Defendants’ Stand

The defendants in the lawsuit, former Sheriff Jamey Noel and current Sheriff Scottie Maples, who were in charge of managing the jail, vehemently deny the most severe claims. They maintain that upon learning about the allegations, they initiated an immediate probe, which culminated in Lowe’s arrest. They also emphasize that no evidence substantiating the allegations of assault was unearthed, even in the video footage reviewed.

Negotiations and Settlements Underway

Beginning in August of last year, negotiations for settlements have been ongoing. Of the original twenty plaintiffs, partial resolutions have already been reached for sixteen. However, the process has been slowed due to extensive discovery requests and changes within the defense attorneys’ team.

Trial Date Postponed

As a result of these disruptions, a judge has approved a motion to postpone deadlines and reschedule a potential trial to February 2025. Lowe, denying any wrongdoing, is set to face a separate felony trial next month. The plaintiffs, through the civil action, are seeking financial damages.