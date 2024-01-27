Fear Grips British Sikhs: Alleged Threats from Indian Government Stoke Tension

Amidst the tranquil streets of Sandwell, UK, a disquieting tension is simmering within the Sikh community. The recent death of Avtar Singh Khanda, a proponent of the Khalistan movement, has ignited a wave of fear and apprehension, as many believe they are under direct threat from the Indian government. These fears are not unfounded. Khanda's passing, officially attributed to acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and a blood clot, has been shrouded in controversy, with whispers of an assassination attempt echoing throughout the community.

Unsettling Echoes of Litvinenko

Although Khanda was referred to in Indian media as the UK chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force, this claim is disputed by his friends and the president of the Smethwick Gurdwara. Regardless of his exact role, Khanda's death has drawn comparisons to the chilling case of Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, who fell victim to a radioactive poisoning attack. The parallels drawn between these cases have only served to exacerbate the growing fear amongst the Sikh community.

Mounting Anxieties

The murder of pro-Khalistan Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, and US allegations of an Indian official conspiring to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, have further stoked these anxieties. Sikhs in Sandwell are increasingly concerned for their safety. Disturbingly, some have received police warnings advising of threats to their lives, potentially linked to their online criticism of the Indian government. This has led to individuals taking extra precautions, including limiting their public visibility and discussions.

Impact on Sikh Community

This climate of fear is having profound effects on the Sikh community. Leaders are now reluctant to attend events without company, and there are ongoing discussions about the potential need for private security. The situation has raised serious questions about the safety of the Sikh community, and a parliamentary meeting has been requested to address this alarming issue. Moreover, the potential impact on UK-India relations and ongoing negotiations for a free-trade agreement adds an additional layer of complexity to this unsettling situation.