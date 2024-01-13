FDNY Firefighter Arrested for Assaulting Journalist During Protest

The streets of New York City witnessed a scuffle between an off-duty firefighter and a freelance journalist during a large-scale pro-Palestinian protest recently. Robert Savarese, a long-standing member of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), ended up in handcuffs, facing charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

An Unforeseen Altercation

The incident reportedly unfolded on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, one of the sites where the protest caused significant disruptions. Savarese, 43, allegedly attacked the reporter with a folding chair during an argument, leading to a minor injury to the journalist’s upper left leg.

Protest Causes City-Wide Disruption

The pro-Palestinian demonstration led to traffic standstills across numerous key bridges and tunnels in the city, as protesters linked arms through concrete-filled tires and PVC pipes. The resulting delays spanned several hours, complicating the rush hour for thousands of commuters.

Firefighter’s Role and Intent: A Mystery

At this juncture, Savarese’s role or intent at the protest remains unclear. He was off-duty during the incident, and it’s not known whether he was participating in the demonstration or just a bystander. The altercation ensued while the journalist was reportedly photographing Savarese.

Legal and Professional Consequences

After being arrested, Savarese was released without bail following a court appearance. He has been serving with the FDNY since 2004 and is currently stationed at a firehouse in Manhattan. In light of the charges, the FDNY is deliberating on whether to suspend him until the conclusion of the case. Savarese’s attorney has refrained from making any comments on the incident.