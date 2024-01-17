Subscribe

FCTA Launches Operation to Dismantle Illegal Settlements in Nigeria's Capital

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has initiated the removal of illegal settlements to curb insecurity and foster organized development in Nigeria's capital. The operation has already led to a reduction in crime rates and drug confiscation.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
In a bid to curb insecurity and bolster organized development, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has initiated an operation to dismantle illegal settlements and shanties across the nation's capital.

This decisive action is an extension of the administration's commitment to enhancing security in the territory, as per the Department of Development Control.

Officials from the Department are currently tasked with cataloging all informal settlements for subsequent verification.

Mukhtar Galadima, the director of the Department, is leading this crackdown. The initiative began with the removal of unauthorized structures in Durumi 1.

