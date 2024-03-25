FCT Police Raid Jibi Forest Kidnappers' Den, Arrest Suspect, Recover Arms

On a mission to dismantle the grip of banditry in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police operatives launched a daring raid on a notorious kidnappers' den located in Jibi forest, adjacent to Dei-dei, Abuja. The operation, which took place early on March 23, 2024, led to the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of several critical exhibits, including firearms and livestock, believed to be proceeds from their criminal activities.

Strategic Operation Amidst Rising Banditry

The raid was not a random act of valor but a calculated move following actionable intelligence. It was reported that Mallam Danyaboi and Ilu, associates of Nasiru Mohammed aka Danger who was arrested earlier in the month, were plotting a reprisal kidnapping operation in Zuba and its environs. This intelligence prompted the FCT Police Command to act swiftly, aiming to preempt any further attacks by these bandits. Despite the successful arrest, the operation saw many bandits escape, a testament to the dense and perilous terrain of Jibi forest which has long served as a haven for criminal elements.

Community Impact and Police Assurance

The community, long harassed by the specter of kidnapping and banditry, received the news of the police operation with a mix of relief and apprehension. The recovery of cows, often a significant asset in rural economies, highlights the economic impact of banditry on local communities. In response to the raid, the FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, reiterated the command's commitment to rooting out banditry from the capital territory. She assured residents of ongoing efforts to ensure safety and urged cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Broader Implications for National Security

The incident in Jibi forest is a stark reminder of the broader security challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in the northern regions. The federal government's stance against ransom payments has been a contentious issue, with the recent abduction of over 325 persons in Kaduna State bringing it to the forefront. This raid, therefore, is not just a victory against a single bandit cell but a critical part of the larger battle against banditry and terrorism threatening Nigeria's sovereignty. It underscores the need for a cohesive and comprehensive approach to national security, blending intelligence, community engagement, and decisive action.

As the FCT Police Command continues its vigilant stance against banditry, the hope is that this operation marks a significant step towards restoring peace and security in the capital territory. The community's role in providing credible intelligence and the government's resolve in addressing the root causes of banditry and terrorism are paramount in turning the tide against these threats to national security.