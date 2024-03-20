FCT Police Nab Dismissed Soldier in Failed Kidnapping Attempt in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have successfully apprehended Gabriel Elihu, a dismissed soldier, alongside accomplices for an attempted kidnapping in Abuja. Elihu, caught wearing military uniform, and his gang attempted to kidnap two individuals using an unregistered Toyota Hilux in Gwarimpa but were intercepted following an alert raised by the victims.

The swift action by the FCT police led to the arrest of the suspects on March 17, just as they attempted to whisk their victims away to an undisclosed location.

Upon their arrest, the police recovered a black Toyota Hilux with a Nasarawa number plate, military accoutrements, and a jackknife among other items. The FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, highlighted the significance of the arrest in combating kidnapping and extortion in the area.

During interrogation, Elihu confessed to being introduced to the criminal act by a friend currently serving in the military. He revealed that his participation in the attempted kidnapping was driven by the lure of easy money through extortion.

Elihu, regretting his actions, disclosed that this was his first involvement in such a criminal endeavor. His confession sheds light on the misuse of military uniforms in committing crimes, raising concerns over security and impersonation.