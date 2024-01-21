FCT Police Conduct Successful Rescue Operation, Victim Suleiman Sabo Safe

The Federal Capital Territory Police in Abuja successfully rescued Suleiman Sabo from kidnappers in Sauka along Airport Road on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The operation was a victory against the forces of criminality that have been plaguing the territory. Suleiman Sabo, the victim, however, suffered injuries during the ordeal and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police Operation Details

During the rescue mission, the police apprehended one of the kidnappers, a 32-year-old man named Muhammad Abel from Kogi State, further disrupting the operation of the criminal gang. Apart from the successful arrest, the police recovered a rifle and 10 rounds of live ammunition from Abel, a significant find that will aid in future investigations and counter operations.

A Successful Rescue, Reunion Awaited

Once medically cleared, Suleiman Sabo will be reunited with his family, marking the end of a harrowing chapter. The incident, while distressing, showcased the Police Command's unyielding commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of Abuja's residents.

Public Reassurance from the FCT Police Command

Following the incident, Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, released a statement confirming the details of the operation. The Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna G. Garba, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing their dedication to maintaining peace and encouraging residents to report suspicious activities through the provided emergency contact numbers.