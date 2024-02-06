FCT High Court Remands Adegboro and Ali in Separate Cases

In a significant development, an FCT High Court has ordered the remand of Olaniyi Adegboro in Kuje Corrections Centre. Adegboro stands accused of the heinous crime of murder, specifically, the alleged stabbing of ASP Ayuba Zakari to death on October 9, 2023.

Adegboro Pleads Not Guilty

The police charged Adegboro with murder, a violation of Section 220 of the Penal Code, and a crime punishable under Section 221. Despite the grave accusations, Adegboro entered a plea of not guilty. The case has now been adjourned until April 17, following the prosecution's request for a date to begin their case.

Another Case of Alleged Conspiracy and Forgery

In a separate case presided by the same court, Aliyu Ali Kuje was also remanded. Ali, who is over 80 years old and grappling with health issues, was charged with alleged conspiracy and forgery of land documents. He too pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Conflict Over Bail Application

Ali's counsel, recognizing his client's advanced age and fragile health, requested bail. However, the prosecution vehemently opposed the bail application. Consequently, Justice Kekemeke directed the defense to formalize their application in writing, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Ali's immediate future. He is scheduled to continue in custody until the next hearing on March 20.